Unfortunate old tweet by Suns about Chris Paul resurfaces

The Phoenix Suns unintentionally spoke something into existence.

Phoenix officially sent star guard Chris Paul packing this week, trading him to the Washington Wizards as a part of a blockbuster move for Bradley Beal. The trade ended a productive three-year-long tenure for Paul with the Suns, including an NBA Finals berth in 2021.

In the wake of the news, an unfortunate old tweet by the Suns about Paul went viral. During a game in Feb. 2022, the team’s official page expressed awe about a nifty Paul assist and included the caption, “CHRIS PAUL YOU ARE A WIZARD.”

CHRIS PAUL YOU ARE A WIZARD. pic.twitter.com/7uooJFalT0 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 2, 2022

Of course, the team was referring to Paul’s passing wizardry on the court. But now that tweet has an inauspicious double meaning with the Suns trading Paul to the actual Wizards franchise a year and change later.

The 12-time All-Star Paul may not even play a single game for Washington though. Reports are that he could be re-routed to a third team via trade (possibly this prominent former club of his).

But that was still a pretty unfortunate old tweet to resurface there (almost as unfortunate as the way Paul found out he had been traded to the Wizards).