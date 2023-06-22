 Skip to main content
Funny old video of Chris Paul, Steve Kerr goes viral amid Warriors trade

June 22, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Chris Paul doing a fake laugh

Chris Paul and Steve Kerr are already plenty familiar with one another, and not necessarily in the best way.

The surprising news broke on Thursday that the Golden State Warriors are acquiring the 12-time All-Star guard Paul in a big trade with the Washington Wizards. Paul is a longtime rival who battled against the Warriors for many years in the Pacific Division and in multiple head-to-head playoff matchups.

An old clip from one of those aforementioned battles went viral in the wake of the big trade. During a Warriors game in 2018, Kerr began joking around from the bench with Paul, who was on the Houston Rockets at the time. Paul responded by doing a priceless fake laugh before suddenly getting serious.

On Thursday, many Twitter users recalled the hilarious moment, which had already become an iconic meme and is now taking on a second life.

Who would’ve thought that Kerr would become Paul’s head coach in Golden State within five years of that incident? Life sure comes at you fast.

Things might be a little bit awkward at first between Paul and the Warriors, who have had other petty rivalry moments with each other before. But with their mutual goal being to win an NBA championship, the two sides should be able to make peace pretty quickly.

