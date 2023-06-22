Chris Paul traded to Western Conference contender in blockbuster deal

Chris Paul is on the move again, this time to a contender.

According to multiple reports, the Washington Wizards are trading Paul to the Golden State Warriors. The Wizards will receive Jordan Poole and future draft assets, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Warriors were one of two teams linked to Paul once it became clear earlier in the offseason that the Phoenix Suns were looking to move on from him. It is a very intriguing move for a team that already has plenty of veterans, but clearly wanted to make some tweaks to their backcourt following an underwhelming regular season last year.

Getting out from under Poole’s contract was appealing for Golden State as well. The Warriors signed him to a four-year, $123 million extension that kicks in next season, but a preseason incident with Draymond Green and underwhelming play led to a lot of trade rumors. Shipping that contract to Washington will at least give Golden State a bit more salary flexibility in the long term.