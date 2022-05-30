Awesome old video of Jaylen Brown goes viral after Celtics make Finals

With Boston’s berth in the 2022 NBA Finals, Jaylen Brown is finally making good on a promise of sorts that he made to himself as a teenager.

An awesome old video of the Celtics star Brown went viral on Sunday after his team beat the Miami Heat to advance to the Finals. The video showed a 19-year-old Brown attending the 2016 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brown spoke on how cool it was at the time to see Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala warming up. He also boldly declared in the video that one day “I will be here.”

"I wanna be in the same situation as these guys… I will be here." Jaylen Brown watched the Warriors warmup for the 2016 NBA Finals. Now he's going to face them for the title.pic.twitter.com/1ZZIHpBVS3 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 30, 2022

The video was shot before Brown, drafted later in the year in 2016, was even in the NBA. He went on to have five unsuccessful playoff runs in Boston but was finally able to come out of the Eastern Conference this season and make his very first Finals appearance at 25 years old. Now Brown will be squaring off against that very same team in the Warriors and a roster with those very same players in Curry and Iguodala.

Golden State did lose in 2016 to the winners of the East (the Cavs), so Brown and the Celtics will be hoping that lightning strikes the same place twice. The two teams also have a score to settle from earlier this year.