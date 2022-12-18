Orlando Magic continuing absolutely improbable run

Don’t look now, but the Orlando Magic are suddenly the NBA’s hottest team.

The Magic pulled off yet another shocker on Sunday, winning against the powerhouse Celtics in Boston by the final of 95-92. Rookie Paolo Banchero led the way for Orlando with 31 points (a career high) and six rebounds to give the Magic their sixth consecutive victory.

The Magic extend their win streak to 6 behind a strong performance from Paolo Banchero: 31 PTS

6 REB

3 AST

2 STL

6/7 3PM pic.twitter.com/hZkqSfxpwi — NBA (@NBA) December 18, 2022

Just over ten days ago, the Magic were the worst team in the NBA at 5-20 and had lost nine games in a row. It looked like more pain was coming too when they went down by 18 points in the first half against the LA Clippers on Dec. 7. But Orlando rallied to win that game in overtime and have been shooting flames out of their eyeballs ever since.

Ever since beating the Clippers, the Magic also now have wins over Toronto (2x), Atlanta, and Boston (2x). Even more impressive is that they have done all of that without key players like Wendell Carter Jr. (foot), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Gary Harris (hamstring), and Chuma Okeke (knee).

Orlando still has plenty of work to do since they dug themselves into such a huge hole in the standings in the first place. But they are giving their fans a lot to cheer for right now as Banchero looks like the real deal, the Wagner brothers (Moritz and Franz) are going thunder and lightning on the NBA, and Bol Bol’s length is terrorizing entire nations. At long last, it is not just the Magic social media team that is showing out.