Orlando Magic trolled LeBron James so hard with savage tweet

Despite being the worst team in the East this year, the Orlando Magic were still less of a disappointment than LeBron James’ team. They definitely let James know about it too with a ruthless tweet this week.

The Magic trolled the Los Angeles Lakers star with a funny post on Monday. Having played their last game of the NBA season on Sunday night, Orlando sent a tweet reading, “I’m out for the season officially. See y’all in the fall.”

I’m out for the season officially. 🤦🏾‍♂️. See y’all in the fall. 👑✌🏾 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 11, 2022

It was an exact carbon copy, even down to the emojis, of a tweet that James sent on April 1. While James had intended it as an April Fool’s Day joke, it backfired on him when he missed the last five games of the season and the Lakers failed to make the playoffs. Since then, fans have been using the tweet to clown on James.

The Magic could not pass up their opportunity to get in on the roast either. They also probably have a score to settle with James, who dissed the city of Orlando less than a year ago.

Photo: Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports