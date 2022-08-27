Orlando Magic lose important player to knee injury

The Orlando Magic are already behind the eight ball before the start of training camp.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Saturday that Magic guard Gary Harris has suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee. He will undergo further evaluation to determine a return timetable, Wojnarowski adds.

That is a tough development for the Magic. Harris, who signed a two-year, $26 million extension with the team this summer, has averaged 10.9 points per contest and, more importantly, shot 38.0 percent from three across two seasons in Orlando. He will be counted on to provide spacing for the young Magic frontcourt of Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr, and rookie Paolo Banchero. Harris is also one of Orlando’s top perimeter defenders.

After going 22-60 last season, Magic did little of consequence this offseason other than re-signing some key pieces and drafting Banchero. The loss of Harris to a meniscus tear, which often takes multiple months to recover from, will make matters that much harder for them (though they may already be looking ahead to 2023).