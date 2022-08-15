Orlando Magic cause stir with tweet about 1 opposing player

The Orlando Magic may be jumping the gun a little bit when it comes to recruiting for next summer.

Orlando created a mini-furor on Sunday with a post to their official Twitter page. They shared a picture of rookie star Paolo Banchero working out in the gym. Also included was a picture of Banchero posing with ex-NBA guard Isaiah Thomas and current Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole.

The tweet seemed harmless enough on its face. But there some important context here — a report just emerged earlier this weekend that the Magic could potentially be a threat to sign Poole in free agency next offseason. Orlando is projected to come equipped with as much as $60 million in cap space for 2023, which would really squeeze the capped-out Warriors. The Magic as currently constructed only have Terrence Ross (a free agent next summer), Gary Harris Jr. (on a non-guaranteed contract for 2023-24), and Jalen Suggs (more of a true point man) at the shooting guard spot as well.

Banchero is obviously free to work out with whomever he wants. But the NBA might not be thrilled that an official team account is posting about a potential free agent target who is still under contract with another club. After all, the league has dished out tampering fines for tweets before.