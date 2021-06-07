Daryl Morey, 76ers fined for supposed Steph Curry tampering tweet

Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers were fined $75,000 each for a tweet involving the Curry brothers that the league regarded as tampering.

Steph Curry posted a photo on Instagram last week after his brother Seth had a big game for Philly against Washington. Seth scored a team-high 30 points in Philly’s Game 5 win over the Wizards to clinch the series. Steph was recognizing his brother’s big game.

Morey shared a screenshot of Steph’s tweet and wrote “join ’em.”

When others speculated that Morey’s tweet could have been construed as tampering, the 76ers president insisted he was only talking about being happy Philly has Seth on the team.

My goodness folks I am talking about the fact that we are all thrilled @sdotcurry is here with the @sixers — nothing else! — Daryl MorΞy (@dmorey) June 3, 2021

Morey acquired Seth in a trade with Dallas upon becoming the team’s president.

The league wasn’t buying Morey’s explanation and issued $75,000 fines both to him and the team.

What do you think, was Morey telling Steph to join Seth in Philly? Steph will be a free agent after next season, so there is your argument.