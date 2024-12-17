Former Magic Summer League player dies at age 32

Former Orlando Magic Summer League player Janis Timma has died at the age of 32.

Timma fell out of an apartment building in Moscow, Russia, according to a report.

Russia: Professional basketball player from Latvia, Janis Timma found dead after falling out of an apartment building in Moscow.

He was married to singer Anna Sedokova, originally from Ukraine who immigrated to Russia to advance her career in around 2004. She lives in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/gP99ee4ZBo — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) December 17, 2024

Timma was Latvian and a four-time All-Star in the Latvian league. He was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2013, The Grizzlies traded his rights to the Magic in 2015.

Timma played with the Magic’s Summer League team in 2021 and signed with their G League club in 2022.

Timma married Ukrainian singer Anna Sedokova in 2020. She had recently filed for a divorce, and his death may have been related to that change.