Otto Porter unlikely to be back with Bulls after his contract expires?

Otto Porter’s Chicago Bulls career may be coming to an end before too long.

Porter signed a 4-year, $106.5 million contract with the Washington Wizards three years ago and was traded to the Bulls last year. He has a $28.49 million option for next season that he almost certainly will exercise. Beyond that, he probably will have to find a new team.

NBC Sports Chicago’s KC Johnson was answering fan mail for an article he published on Thursday. One of the questions was about Porter, and Johnson said he believes the Bulls will likely look for other answers at the wing position after Porter’s contract expires.

Porter dealt with a broken foot this season and has only played in 29 games for the Bulls since they acquired him from Washington. He’s a good player when healthy, but he hasn’t been healthy for Chicago.

Porter is averaging just 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season and shooting 38.7 percent on threes. His Bulls were among the eight teams that did not qualify for the resumed season in Orlando, leaving players upset.

H/T Rotoworld