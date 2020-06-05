Zach LaVine says Bulls not being invited to Orlando is ‘upsetting’

The Chicago Bulls are one of eight NBA teams who will not play another game this season, and star player Zach LaVine is disappointed to see it end like this.

Speaking with the media on Friday, the Bulls guard gave his reaction to the team missing the cut for the NBA’s restart in Orlando.

“It sucks,” said LaVine, per ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “You’ve got to understand it. It’s a weird time, especially with everything that’s going on right now, but it’s upsetting too. We weren’t even good enough to get to the play-in game, so it’s upsetting and it just shows that we’ve got to do a lot of things differently to get ourselves that recognition to get to that spot.”

Though LaVine had a tremendous individual season, averaging a career-high 25.5 points per game, the Bulls floundered their way to 22-43 record. But even so, they finished just 2.5 games behind the Washington Wizards, who were the worst team to make the cut for Orlando.

LaVine gave a similarly scathing assessment of the team soon after play was suspended, and the 25-year-old clearly feels that some kind of change is needed in order for the Bulls to return to competitiveness.