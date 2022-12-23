Report: Pacers open contract talks with rumored trade chip

The Indiana Pacers may be preparing to make a long-term deal with a player that has frequently come up in trade rumors.

The Pacers have opened preliminary talks with center Myles Turner about a contract extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Pacers have cap space to spare and can renegotiate Turner’s current deal to pay him more money in the short term as an incentive for Turner to agree to a deal.

Talks are in the early stages. Any deal would have to be reached prior to March 1, or Turner would become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Turner’s name has come up in trade rumors repeatedly, partly because of his status as a potential free agent. While this is not necessarily closing the door on that potential outcome, it does suggest that the Pacers are not completely set on trying to move the center, and would very much be open to keeping him.

Turner has been key to the Pacers’ success this season, averaging 16.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The 26-year-old has become the anchor of the team’s frontcourt, and it is easy to see why they might prefer to keep him around.