Report: Pacers may try to trade standout guard

The Indiana Pacers appear to be in the midst of a significant retooling, and that may see one notable player traded during the offseason.

Rival teams believe the Pacers will seek to trade guard Malcolm Brogdon during the offseason, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. Though Brogdon signed a two-year contract extension last offseason, the Pacers have since acquired Tyrese Haliburton, who is seen as the team’s point guard of the future.

Trading Brogdon makes sense for Indiana, though his value has certainly taken a hit over the last year. The 29-year-old guard was limited to just 36 games this season by injury, and that has been a consistent story for him throughout his career. When healthy, he remains effective, and he averaged 19.1 points and 5.9 assists per game in 2021-22.

The Pacers are certainly at a crossroads, with coach Rick Carlisle having to address rumors that he might jump to the front office. Whatever the case, Brogdon’s days as a Pacer seem numbered.

Photo: Feb 7, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports