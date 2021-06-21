Pacers targeting these initial candidates in head coach search

The Indiana Pacers have one of the more intriguing head coaching vacancies in the NBA, and it’s become quite clear the type of coach they are targeting based on their initial list of candidates.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Pacers are targeting former Blazers coach Terry Stotts and former Magic coach Steve Clifford in their first round of interviews. Another candidate, Brian Shaw, has NBA head coaching experience and currently coaches the G League Ignite team.

The Indiana Pacers are beginning head coaching interviews in Chicago this week, including Steve Clifford, Brian Shaw and Terry Stotts, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2021

Wojnarowski notes that the Pacers are “putting a premium on head coaching experience” as they seek to replace Nate Bjorkgren. Bjorkgren lasted just one year in Indiana amid reports that he had major communication issues with his players, which team president Kevin Pritchard seemed to confirm just prior to the coaching change.

Stotts and Clifford are both experienced NBA coaches and can be seen as steady hands. That appears to be Indiana’s priority as the team seeks to make the most of a talented core of players including Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner, and Caris LeVert.