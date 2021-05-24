Pacers president has telling quote about Nate Bjorkgren

Speculation continues to mount about Indiana Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren, and the team’s president confirmed a lot of that chatter on Monday.

Speaking to the media at his end-of-season press conference, Pacers president Kevin Pritchard made clear that the team loves Bjorkgren’s tactical ability and basketball mind, but that the coach needs to improve his “human management.”

#Pacers president Kevin Pritchard: "There's no doubt Nate has this incredible science of coaching, X and Os, what play to call….Then there's the art. I'm lucky. I've been around some amazing, emotionally intelligent coaches. That's there for Nate but that's got to be improved." https://t.co/krNuz77ZNe — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) May 24, 2021

Bjorkgren’s job security has come under scrutiny recently after just one year as head coach. The former Nick Nurse assistant has even been blamed for one player’s reported trade demand, though the player in question firmly denied this.

Indiana went 34-38 on the season, losing the second play-in game to ultimately miss out on the postseason. Bjorkgren’s lack of people skills seems to have been a key factor in the team’s issues. The Pacers haven’t made a coaching change yet, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they ultimately do so.