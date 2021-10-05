Pacers willing to trade one of their top players for Ben Simmons?

The Philadelphia 76ers may finally have a palatable offer for Ben Simmons on the table courtesy of the Indiana Pacers.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Tuesday that the Pacers have spoken with the Sixers about a potential Simmons trade and that swingman Caris LeVert was one of the players brought up in those communications.

The 27-year-old LeVert, who is signed through 2023, certainly has the talent to serve as the centerpiece in a Simmons deal. He put up 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game last season, which were all career-highs. LeVert was also the crown jewel of the Pacers’ return package in the multi-team blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn.

Indiana seems to be in dire need of a jolt after five straight first-round exits followed by a sub-.500 finsh last season. The signs that they might shake up the snow glove with a major trade are definitely there as well.