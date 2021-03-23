Pacers could trade Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon?

Lagging behind the pack in the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers could be taking a wrecking ball to their roster.

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports reported on Tuesday that the Pacers are listening to trade pitches for guard Malcolm Brogdon. They are said to be confident in the newly-acquired Caris LeVert’s ability to play point guard for them. Goodwill also says that Indiana is “monitoring” the market for big man Domantas Sabonis as well.

Brogdon, the former Rookie of the Year, and Sabonis, an All-Star this year, are Indiana’s two best players. They are also the team’s two leading scorers, both averaging over 20 points per game. That makes this report pretty surprising but maybe not entirely illogical for the Pacers, who are a sub-.500 team in the Eastern Conference.

Both Brogdon and Sabonis have multiple seasons left on their respective contracts. While that could make finding a trade partner a bit more difficult, the Pacers have already begun their fire sale elsewhere on the roster as well.