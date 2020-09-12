Kyle Lowry shares his advice for Pascal Siakam following rough playoff series

Kyle Lowry shared what his advice would be to Pascal Siakam following the Toronto Raptors’ playoff loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 on Friday night.

Toronto won the NBA championship last year and got eliminated in the conference semifinals this year. Siakam had a rough series against Boston, averaging only 14.9 points per game on 39.4 percent shooting. The 26-year-old forward didn’t make more than five field goals in a game over the last three playoff games.

Lowry experienced plenty of playoff struggles during his career before changing his reputation recently and knows what to say to Siakam.

“When we got swept by the Wizards I read every single article. I read every single thing that was said about me – good, bad, evil, terrible, awesome, and I used it as motivation. And that’s what (Siakam) is going to do. That’s the advice I would give him,” Lowry said via TSN 1050’s Josh Lewenberg.

The Raptors got swept by the Wizards in 2015 and Lowry shot just 31.6 percent that series. He’s been there and experienced the highs and lows and let that help him become a better player. His advice might be able to help Siakam make the most of a tough situation.