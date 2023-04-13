Pascal Siakam answers whether DeMar DeRozan’s daughter distracted him

Pascal Siakam was one of the Toronto Raptors players who struggled from the free throw line on Wednesday night, but he is not crediting DeMar DeRozan’s daughter.

Siakam scored 32 points in his Raptors’ 109-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls. He was 13/22 and went 5/11 from the free throw line.

The 5/11 mark from the line was not good and reflected Toronto’s struggles at the line. They were 18/36 as a team in the game.

Some attributed their problems at the free throw line to the screaming from DeRozan’s daughter. Diar would scream right as Raptors players were ready to shoot their free throws. Her distractions seemed to work, but Siakam suggests otherwise.

Siakam said after the game that he was not aware or distracted by DeRozan’s daughter.

For the record, Siakam — who was 5-of-11 from the free-throw line and missed two free throws with a chance to tie in the final seconds — said he was not aware or distracted by DeMar DeRozan's daughter Diar, screaming when the Raptors were on the line. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) April 13, 2023

Should we believe him? We might have to take him at his word of not noticing her, though it would be hard for him to admit a young girl got the best of him and his teammates.

While Toronto’s season has come to an end, the Bulls advance to face the Miami Heat on Friday night for a chance to win the 8th spot in the East and a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.