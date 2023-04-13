 Skip to main content
Pascal Siakam answers whether DeMar DeRozan’s daughter distracted him

April 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Pascal Siakam in his Raptors uniform

Mar 3, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pascal Siakam was one of the Toronto Raptors players who struggled from the free throw line on Wednesday night, but he is not crediting DeMar DeRozan’s daughter.

Siakam scored 32 points in his Raptors’ 109-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls. He was 13/22 and went 5/11 from the free throw line.

The 5/11 mark from the line was not good and reflected Toronto’s struggles at the line. They were 18/36 as a team in the game.

Some attributed their problems at the free throw line to the screaming from DeRozan’s daughter. Diar would scream right as Raptors players were ready to shoot their free throws. Her distractions seemed to work, but Siakam suggests otherwise.

Siakam said after the game that he was not aware or distracted by DeRozan’s daughter.

Should we believe him? We might have to take him at his word of not noticing her, though it would be hard for him to admit a young girl got the best of him and his teammates.

While Toronto’s season has come to an end, the Bulls advance to face the Miami Heat on Friday night for a chance to win the 8th spot in the East and a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

