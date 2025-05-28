Pat McAfee had epic WWE-style promo during Pacers-Knicks Game 4

Pat McAfee sure knows how to hype up a crowd. The former Indianapolis Colts punter showed off his prowess on the mic during Tuesday’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.

The Knicks called a timeout early in the fourth quarter after the Pacers went on a 9-2 run to go up 111-96. The break provided McAfee the perfect opportunity to rile up the crowd inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

The WWE announcer cut a promo like he was previewing a match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

“Indianapolis, Indiana. We’ve got some bigwigs from the big city in the building,” said McAfee. “Spike Lee is here. Ben Stiller is here. Timothee Chalamet is here. Let’s send these sons of b—-es back to New York with their ears ringing. Let’s turn this s–t up!”

Even McAfee’s pauses were impeccably timed to give fans time to react to his words, just like how fans do during WWE shows. The Pacers faithful stayed fired up throughout the rest of the game as their team sealed a 130-121 win over the Knicks to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and his Knicks counterpart Jalen Brunson had a faceoff in the WWE ring about a year ago. Haliburton is also expected to become a playable character in WWE 2K25.

Speaking of people who know how to cut a quality promo, WWE legend-turned-executive Triple H was in attendance for Game 4. McAfee likely had some extra motivation knowing that his boss was in the building.

The Knicks-Pacers series has provided the NBA-WWE crossovers fans never knew they needed.

