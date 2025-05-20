Tyrese Haliburton to become playable character in surprising video game

Tyrese Haliburton is leaving the confines of the virtual basketball court in his latest video game venture.

The Indiana Pacers superstar is set to be included in the wrestling video game WWE 2K25. He will be a bonus character unlocked in the game’s “Dunk & Destruction Pack” that the game’s official X account teased as “coming soon.”

On Monday, Haliburton spoke to WWE announcers Michael Cole and Pat McAfee about his inclusion in the game.

“I’m really excited,” Haliburton said. “Obviously, I got the opportunity to come and be [a part of a WWE show at] the Garden. Experience that and get in the ring a little bit. I’m excited about being a playable character in the game. It’s going to be super cool.”

The in-ring “experience” Haliburton mentioned referred to when he was a special guest during a June 2024 WWE show at Madison Square Garden in New York. Haliburton played a heel character alongside wrestler Logan Paul.

The two beefed in the ring with LA Knight, who later got some help from New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson. Knight and Brunson, who brought a steel chair into the ring, eventually scared off Haliburton and Paul.

The timing of the announcement could not have been any better. Haliburton and Brunson are slated to square off in the Eastern Conference Finals a year after the Pacers eliminated the Knicks in the East semifinals.

With Haliburton officially set to become a playable character in WWE 2K25, it seems like only a matter of time before Brunson’s inclusion is announced as well.