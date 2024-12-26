Pat Riley addresses talk of Heat trading Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler might be hoping the Miami Heat trade him at some point in the coming weeks, but Pat Riley insists that is not going to happen.

There have been numerous reports recently that Butler wants out of Miami. The latest came from ESPN’s Shams Charania, who reported on Wednesday that there has been an “escalation” in the situation. Butler also supposedly has a preferred list of contenders that he would want to play for.

On Thursday, Riley issued a statement addressing the rumors. The Heat president said Butler is not going to be traded.

“We usually don’t comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches. Therefore, we will make it clear — We are not trading Jimmy Butler,” Riley said.

Butler can become an unrestricted free agent after the season by turning down his $52.4 million player option for 2025-26. There has been talk that the Heat prefer to keep him in part because they believe Butler might need them to help him get to his desired destination with a sign-and-trade during the summer.

Butler, who has been one of the NBA’s top playoff performers in recent years, is likely frustrated that Miami’s biggest Eastern Conference rivals have made significant moves over the past two seasons. The Heat look like a fringe playoff contender this year and are hovering around .500.

The 35-year-old Butler is averaging 18.5 points per game this season, which is his lowest mark since he joined the Heat in 2019.