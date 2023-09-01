 Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley makes big prediction about Anthony Edwards

August 31, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Anthony Edwards dribbles

Mar 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dribbles the ball at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards is a rising star and the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves. One former Timberwolves player believes that the latter part will change soon enough.

Patrick Beverley recently appeared on the “Gil’s Arena” podcast to discuss several topics, including his former teammate. Co-host Brandon Jennings asked Beverley if Edwards “needs to get out of Minnesota.” Beverly gave his definitive answer.

“[Edwards] will get out of Minnesota,” said Beverley. “That’s just what happens. And that’s no disrespect to Minnesota. It’s just, with that personality, he can change the world with basketball.”

Beverley asserted that Edwards and his larger-than-life persona would be a better fit on a big market team. The 12-year veteran added that a talent like Edwards needs and deserves more national media attention — something that the Timberwolves rarely get compared to teams like the Los Angeles Lakers or New York Knicks.

Pat Bev also stated that his prediction isn’t a “diss” against Minnesota, but rather the reality of Edwards’ situation.

Beverley played with Edwards during the 2021-22 season, helping the T-Wolves make the playoffs for just the second time since 2004.

Beverley may have only played one season in Minnesota, but his viral celebration following their team’s play-in tournament win is now the stuff of legend. His prediction on Edwards surely won’t aid his popularity in Minnesota, though.

Anthony EdwardsPatrick Beverley
