Patrick Beverley gets funny endorsement offer after viral celebration moment

Patrick Beverley’s week to remember continues.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard went bonkers celebrating Tuesday’s play-in tournament victory over the LA Clippers, his former team. While Beverley had several celebratory moments to write home about, one such memorable moment saw him crack open a beer and take a sip during his postgame media session.

Anthony Edwards: "It's over, now we gotta get ready for Memphis." Pat Bev: *pulls out a beer* 😅 pic.twitter.com/2eB1yS5ROS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 13, 2022

Bud Light, which was the beer that Beverley busted out, made a hilarious endorsement pitch to him in response to the viral moment. They offered Beverley his own line of custom-made cans with the fitting name of “Bev Light” and the phrase “take they a– home” written on it.

“hey @patbev21 say the word and we’ll have these waiting for you at the post-win pressers,” Bud Light tweeted at him.

hey @patbev21 say the word and we'll have these waiting for you at the post-win pressers. https://t.co/oDbYfzog4c pic.twitter.com/jjVDpvoIRV — Bud Light (@budlight) April 14, 2022

The “take they a– home” line is a reference to what Beverley said during his postgame press conference. That was his message for his old team, the Clippers, after beating them.

It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Beverley, who actually got fined for his postgame antics that night. But at least Bud Light is giving the veteran guard a way to potentially make some of that money back.