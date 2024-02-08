 Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley suggests Daryl Morey lied to him about trade

February 8, 2024
by Grey Papke
Patrick Beverley warming up

Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers traded Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks on trade deadline day, a move that apparently came as quite the surprise to Beverley.

After news of the trade broke, Beverley went live on his “The Pat Bev Podcast” to discuss what had happened. At one point in the discussion, he appeared to suggest that 76ers president Daryl Morey had recently assured Beverley that the veteran guard would not be traded.

While Beverley was having some audio issues, he seemingly said that he had spoken to Morey while the 76ers were in Denver on Jan. 27 and asked if he was in danger of being traded. Morey supposedly told him no. Beverley did, however, suggest that he understood the move.

In a separate post reacting to the trade, Beverley did acknowledge Morey and said that he “understand(s) the business.”

This is, famously, not the first time a player has suggested Morey is a liar. In this instance, Beverley is going from contender to contender with Milwaukee, and does not seem too upset about that. Still, this probably is not a reputation Morey will want attached to him any further than it already is.

