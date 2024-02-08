Patrick Beverley suggests Daryl Morey lied to him about trade

The Philadelphia 76ers traded Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks on trade deadline day, a move that apparently came as quite the surprise to Beverley.

After news of the trade broke, Beverley went live on his “The Pat Bev Podcast” to discuss what had happened. At one point in the discussion, he appeared to suggest that 76ers president Daryl Morey had recently assured Beverley that the veteran guard would not be traded.

sorry i missed the first part. they had audio issues pic.twitter.com/fjVNhOUphz — sim (@stepbackhours) February 8, 2024

While Beverley was having some audio issues, he seemingly said that he had spoken to Morey while the 76ers were in Denver on Jan. 27 and asked if he was in danger of being traded. Morey supposedly told him no. Beverley did, however, suggest that he understood the move.

In a separate post reacting to the trade, Beverley did acknowledge Morey and said that he “understand(s) the business.”

I wanna Thanks the 76ers Fans and my teammates for allowing me to do my thing. Always love Nurse and EB. Morey is understand the business. You took a chance on me over a decade ago when no one did. Always love. 76ers Luv ❤️❤️❤️ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 8, 2024

This is, famously, not the first time a player has suggested Morey is a liar. In this instance, Beverley is going from contender to contender with Milwaukee, and does not seem too upset about that. Still, this probably is not a reputation Morey will want attached to him any further than it already is.