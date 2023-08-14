James Harden blasts ‘liar’ Daryl Morey

James Harden has made his stance on playing for the Philadelphia 76ers very, very clear.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the Sixers have ended trade talks involving Harden and plan to bring him back for the start of 2023-24 season. Harden, who demanded a trade after exercising his player option earlier this offseason, has no intention of ever playing for the Sixers again.

During an Adidas press event on Monday, Harden blasted 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. The former NBA MVP called Morey a “liar” and said he will never play for an organization that Morey is a part of again.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said.

According to Wojnarowski, Harden’s frustration with Morey stems from the fact that Harden believed he was going to receive a long-term max contract offer from the Sixers.

Morey was also the general manager of the Houston Rockets when Harden forced a trade three years ago. Harden created some drama during training camp then, and he could do the same in Philly now that the Sixers have stopped working to trade him.

Harden wanted to be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, but nothing materialized. The Sixers were said to be taking a tough stance in their trade talks. Another problem is that the Clippers reportedly did not take the talks seriously.

There had already been reports that the relationship between Harden and the 76ers was fractured. The 33-year-old has now removed any doubt.