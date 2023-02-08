Odd video of Anthony Davis on bench during LeBron’s record moment goes viral

A viral video of Anthony Davis from Tuesday’s game is sparking questions.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made history by passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. James’ record-breaking moment came late in the third quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when he hit a fadeaway jumper to give himself 38,388 career points.

While fans and teammates were understandably ecstatic over the historic achievement by James, Davis, James’ Lakers co-star, did not appear to be. A viral video showed Davis sitting down on the bench, seemingly emotionless, while all the other Lakers were standing and cheering right as James hit his record-setting shot.

Take a look.

Had this DM'ed to me. Can't help but wonder what was up with AD tonight. pic.twitter.com/zTruSPcqSk — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) February 8, 2023

You can also see Davis’ unenthused facial expression in the photos below.

Anthony Davis’ reaction to LeBron breaking the record. 😳 pic.twitter.com/jPMwblhUES — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 8, 2023

Davis was having a frustrating game at the time and had just checked out with his fourth foul at the 58.1-second mark of the third quarter (about 45 seconds before James’ big moment). While Davis finished with just 13 points and eight rebounds in an unusually quiet outing, it is hard to fathom that he could not put aside his temporary frustrations to celebrate his co-star there.

The Lakers would go on to lose the game to the Thunder 133-130 in what was a brutal defeat for them in the West playoff race. James’ momentous night was also marred by a reported incident between Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and a different player.