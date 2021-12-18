Video: Patrick Beverley hilariously helped out a ref mid-play

Patrick Beverley showed off some impressive sportsmanship early in Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

As Beverley took the ball on the inbounds pass in the first minute of the game, referee Jonathan Sterling appeared to trip over a fan taking his courtside seat. Beverley noticed, and the Minnesota Timberwolves guard managed to help Sterling up without ever picking up his dribble.

Patrick Beverley helped up the referee mid-dribble 😂 pic.twitter.com/pyKPSSytV9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 18, 2021

There’s a pretty decent case that Beverley committed an 8-second violation here, but honestly, he deserves the break for the good deed.

The funniest part of this might be the fact that it’s Beverley extending the helping hand. The veteran guard isn’t exactly known for having a good reputation with officials. In fact, he’s usually trying to fool them. Maybe he wants to earn some extra brownie points.