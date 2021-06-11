Video: Patrick Beverley flopped so hard on this play

It’s the playoffs, and that means it’s time for players to break out their A-game. That includes Patrick Beverley and his flops.

Beverley was guarding Joe Ingles early in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Clippers series on Thursday. Ingles caught Beverley with a forearm/elbow in the side of the neck. Though Beverley was struck by Ingles, he had a delayed reaction before going down:

Beverley went down as if he had been shot!

His reaction resulted in a foul call. Ingles was actually called for a flagrant foul, giving Beverley two free throws. He made both.

Beverley is the same guy who has complained in the past about other players flailing. And now it was his turn to do it.