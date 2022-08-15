Patrick Beverley interested in 2 specific landing spots?

It feels like Patrick Beverley has about as good of a chance of playing out the year with the Utah Jazz as he does of winning the NBA scoring title. Now Beverley appears to be indicating interest in two possible landing spots.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported over the weekend that the Los Angeles Lakers will be facing the rival LA Clippers on Oct. 20 this year. Beverley responded to the news with a praying-hands emoji.

At the risk of going full Brian Windhorst … now why would Beverley tweet that? It sure sounds like he wants to participate in that matchup one way or the other.

If Beverley wants out of the rebuilding Jazz, who recently acquired him as part of the Rudy Gobert trade, he might potentially consider agreeing to a buyout of the one year and $13 million he has left on his contract (though it might not be wise to give back any kind of money at 34 years old). Beverley can also hope for a trade to one of those destinations.

In any case, Beverley has ties to both Los Angeles teams. Though he feuded with LeBron James and the Lakers in the past, Beverley was recently linked to them in trade rumors. Additionally, Beverley played for the Clippers for four years from 2017 to 2021. He sparked rumors about a possible return via an exchange with his old teammates earlier this summer.