Patrick Beverley linked to 2 surprising teams in trade rumors

Veteran guard Patrick Beverley may be living long enough to see himself become his own villain.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Wednesday that Beverley, who was recently acquired by the Utah Jazz, appears to be a “strong” candidate to get traded once again. Fischer notes that Beverley has received interest from both the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former All-Defensive First Teamer Beverley was acquired by the Jazz as part of the Rudy Gobert blockbuster with the Minnesota Timberwolves. But Utah may be putting on their tanking hats, and even Beverley himself doesn’t sound convinced about his future with them.

The Heat would be a very unexpected landing spot since Beverley, who was acquired by Miami on draft night in 2009 and later cut by them, has carried a grudge against the Heat throughout his career. But the Lakers would be even more unexpected with Beverley’s infamous history of going at them, especially star player LeBron James.

Though Beverley is 34 with durability concerns, he is a tone-setter with his heart and defensive intensity and also cashes threes at a career 37.8 percent clip. Beverley might be able to let bygones be bygones with the Heat after nearly a decade-and-a-half. But it will require Beverley to make amends with more players than just James if he ends up going to the Lakers.