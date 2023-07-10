Patrick Beverley has message for James Harden about 76ers future

Patrick Beverley has officially joined the Philadelphia 76ers, and he is delivering a message to longtime teammate James Harden as he does.

Beverley was asked Monday if he had a message for Harden, who is reportedly seeking a trade out of Philadelphia. Beverley made it very clear that he wants to play alongside Harden again.

"James, I love you, bro. Stay!" 🤗@patbev21 already making an impact in Philly. 💪 pic.twitter.com/nsmWI5zv0h — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 10, 2023

“I love him. James, I love you, bro. Stay,” Beverley said.

Harden and Beverley played together on the Houston Rockets from 2012-2017, and by Beverley’s account, they are very good friends. If the 76ers actually wound not mind Harden sticking around for another season, adding Beverley probably works in their favor.

Harden exercised his player option for the upcoming season, seemingly with the intent of forcing a trade. The 76ers are holding firm on his asking price and are said to be comfortable keeping him. One has to wonder if adding Beverley changes his thinking at all.