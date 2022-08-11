Patrick Beverley has message for Timberwolves after trade

Patrick Beverley is actually sounding very un-Patrick Beverley this week.

The new Utah Jazz guard recently went live on Instagram and spoke about his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota traded Beverley earlier this summer as part of the Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal. Beverley had spent just one season with the Timberwolves.

“It took me five months [there] to make $13 million,” said Beverley. “Y’all say they did me wrong, I say they did me right … Appreciate Minnesota, man. I appreciate Minnesota.”

The former All-Defensive First Teamer Beverley is talking about the contract extension that he got from Minnesota in the middle of last season. He would have been a free agent this offseason, but the Timberwolves gave him a one-year, $13 million extension in February. Beverley will still make that entire sum, even now that Minnesota has traded him.

It may be a case of the money talking, but that is a lot more gracious than we are used to hearing Beverley. The 34-year-old definitely did not have the same kind words for the last team that traded him away.