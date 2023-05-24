 Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley revealing the NBA team he plans to sign with next?

May 23, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Patrick Beverley in a sweatshirt

Oct 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (21) warms up prior to a game against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA season is not even finished yet, but Patrick Beverley is already breaking off a little preview of his upcoming free agency.

On the latest episode of his self-titled show for Barstool Sports, the veteran guard Beverley appeared to reveal where he will likely sign this offseason. When asked by his co-host about the possibility of a reunion with the Houston Rockets, Beverley said he rated those chances “very highly.”

Beverley added in his remarks that the Rockets were an option that he was considering after being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers and subsequently bought out by the Orlando Magic this past February. The 34-year-old noted though that the timing wasn’t quite right yet.

The history with Houston is there. Beverley began his NBA career with the Rockets in 2013 and first rose to prominence as a part of the team (earning two of his three career All-Defensive nods in Houston). The Rockets traded Beverley to the LA Clippers in 2017 as part of the Chris Paul blockbuster move, but he remains a beloved local favorite in Clutch City.

Beverley finished this season as a member of his hometown Chicago Bulls but now looks highly unlikely to be back with them next year. The Rockets would be a storybook destination for Beverley, particularly since they may reunite with one of Beverley’s ex-Houston teammates as well.

