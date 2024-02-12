Patrick Beverley appears to break news on where ex-teammate will sign

Patrick Beverley seems to be gunning for a future as an NBA news-breaker.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard Beverley shared an interesting post from the X page of his self-titled podcast. Beverley posted that his old teammate Marcus Morris Sr. is leaning towards signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Seasoned Forward & Offensive Threat Marcus Morris is leaning towards signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves- Per sources His veteran presence will provide a winning culture to any team looking for a playoff boost. pic.twitter.com/DQIBIsgLoi — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) February 12, 2024

There are still some steps for the former lottery pick Morris to complete. He was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the three-team Buddy Hield deal at last week’s trade deadline. Thus, Morris will have to agree to a buyout with the Spurs, give back some of the $17.1 million on his contract for this season, and then clear waivers before any potential signing with Minnesota.

But on Beverley’s end, he is pretty well-connected here. Beverley was just teammates with Morris this year on the 76ers and was previously teammates with Morris on the LA Clippers from 2020-21 as well. Additionally, Beverley played for the Timberwolves during the 2021-22 campaign.

At a West-leading 36-16, the young Timberwolves could use more seasoned reinforcements to really solidify their playoff push. Of course, Morris, 34, is no longer particularly effective as a basketball player. He has shot under 43 percent from the field over the last two seasons combined and might grab fewer rebounds per game than 54-year-old Minnesota coach Chris Finch would at this point.

But Morris is a playoff-tested veteran who can provide physicality and shot creation in certain matchups. If Beverley nails his call of Morris joining the Wolves, it would be the second big NBA story he has broken in the last week.