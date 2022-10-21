Patrick Beverley makes guarantee in speech to Lakers fans

Patrick Beverley is wasting no time making bold promises to Los Angeles Lakers fans.

Beverley addressed Lakers fans prior to Thursday night’s home opener against the Los Angeles Clippers. In his pregame speech to the fans from halfcourt at Crypto.com Arena, Beverley said the Lakers would be making the playoffs.

“Laker Nation, on behalf of myself, my teammates, the coaching staff, the organization, it’s going to be a hell of a year this year,” Beverley said. “We’re going to have a lot of ups, lot of downs, stick through us. We’re going to the playoffs. We’re trying to make some real good s— happen.”

You can watch his speech in the video, but beware of the curse word.

“WE’RE MAKING THE PLAYOFFS.” pic.twitter.com/EPTqkdy0yd — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) October 21, 2022

Beverley is in his first season with the Lakers. The 34-year-old guard has never been shy about making bold comments. He played for the Clippers for four seasons and was a major pest in the rivalry with the Lakers. Now he’s on the other side of the rivalry, and Lakers fans are hoping he will make good on his promise.

Beverley’s teams have made the playoffs in every year of his career except 2017-2018, when he missed most of the season due to a knee injury. He’s trying to keep his streak alive.