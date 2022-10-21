 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 20, 2022

Patrick Beverley makes guarantee in speech to Lakers fans

October 20, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Patrick Beverley in a sweatshirt

Oct 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (21) warms up prior to a game against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Beverley is wasting no time making bold promises to Los Angeles Lakers fans.

Beverley addressed Lakers fans prior to Thursday night’s home opener against the Los Angeles Clippers. In his pregame speech to the fans from halfcourt at Crypto.com Arena, Beverley said the Lakers would be making the playoffs.

“Laker Nation, on behalf of myself, my teammates, the coaching staff, the organization, it’s going to be a hell of a year this year,” Beverley said. “We’re going to have a lot of ups, lot of downs, stick through us. We’re going to the playoffs. We’re trying to make some real good s— happen.”

You can watch his speech in the video, but beware of the curse word.

Beverley is in his first season with the Lakers. The 34-year-old guard has never been shy about making bold comments. He played for the Clippers for four seasons and was a major pest in the rivalry with the Lakers. Now he’s on the other side of the rivalry, and Lakers fans are hoping he will make good on his promise.

Beverley’s teams have made the playoffs in every year of his career except 2017-2018, when he missed most of the season due to a knee injury. He’s trying to keep his streak alive.

Article Tags

Lakers FansLos Angeles LakersPatrick Beverley
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus