Patrick Beverley had savage social media post about Raptors after beating them

Patrick Beverley was able to make himself look really good this week.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard Beverley stirred the pot last month during an episode of his self-titled podcast for Barstool Sports. Beverley took aim at the division rival Toronto Raptors and said he didn’t feel “threatened” by them because they supposedly don’t have a “dog” on their team.

Here is the full clip (but watch out for the bad language).

The 76ers then went on to prove Beverley right during Thursday’s game against the Raptors. They comfortably beat Toronto by the final of 114-99 after leading by as many as 18 points down the stretch.

Beverley reacted to the win with a savage post to X.

“Like I said time and time again,” Beverley wrote. “No Dogs @PatBevPod”

This marked the second meeting of the season between Philadelphia and Toronto. They already played five days prior with the 76ers also winning that matchup by a closer final score of 114-107. After that game, Beverley also posted a similar message, writing, “Like I said. No dogs @PatBevPod.”

The Raptors have some very talented individual players like Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, and Jakob Poeltl. But they don’t seem to have anybody who plays with a real edge and intensity like Beverley himself does. That is what the veteran guard means when he says Toronto has “no dogs.”

At the end of the day though, Beverley might just be trying to fan the flames of a growing division rivalry between the 76ers and Raptors. The 76ers now employ former Toronto head coach Nick Nurse, and one of Beverley’s star teammates seems to disdain the Raptors too.