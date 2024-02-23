Patrick Beverley has surprising take on infamous referee

Patrick Beverley is not known for getting along with referees. Scott Foster is seen by many players as the worst referee in the NBA. Based on that, one would expect Beverley to not have a particularly high opinion of Foster.

That assumption would be incorrect. In a recent episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast,” Beverley revealed that Foster is his “favorite ref.” The reason, apparently, is that Foster is one of the few referees that can tell when Beverley is actually being disrespectful, and handles situations accordingly.

Scott Foster we were not familiar with your game @patbev21 @patbevpod pic.twitter.com/a9PH9jvmeT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 22, 2024

“He knows what the f— going on,” Beverley said of Foster. “Scott is my favorite ref. I love how you call the game. If I say some s—, tech me, but you know if I’m being disrespectful. You know if I use curse words, you can feel if I’m being disrespectful.”

Beverley also relayed a hilarious story of how he got into an argument with Foster over a garbage time eight-second violation, and even made reference to Foster’s infamous feud with Chris Paul. Foster had quite the comeback for him.

“Don’t make me call Chris Paul on your a–,” Beverley said he told Foster. “Could have gave me a tech. … ‘Pat, Chris Paul ain’t got your number.'”

Beverley has certainly disrespected some officials in his day. Between that and Foster’s negative reputation, one would have probably expected the two to be a toxic pair. Apparently that is not the case after all.