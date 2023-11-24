Wild Chris Paul stat in games refereed by Scott Foster goes viral

A new chapter was written Wednesday in the ongoing rivalry between Chris Paul and referee Scott Foster. Paul’s record in Foster-officiated playoff games has since gone viral.

Paul was unceremoniously ejected with seconds to play in the first half of the Warriors-Suns matchup at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

Foster whistled Paul for a foul, which the latter did not agree with. The exchange between the two escalated to the point that Foster issued two technical fouls in quick succession against the 12-time All-Star (video here).

The Warriors lost 123-115 against the Suns after Paul was forced out of the game.

The latest saga in the Paul-Foster beef led NBA reporter Tom Haberstroh to dig into the pair’s history.

Foster has officiated 20 of Paul’s postseason games. Haberstroh discovered that Paul’s teams were favored in 75% of those contests. However, Paul’s teams went on to win just 3 out of the 20 games and lost by an average margin of 11.2 points.

It would be hard to believe that Paul’s record in Foster-officiated postseason games was just a mere coincidence.

Paul was vocal after Wednesday’s game about his issues with Foster being “personal” at this point.

Paul revealed that he even had a meeting that had members of Paul’s family present as well as his former coach Doc Rivers. Those meetings evidently did not clean the slate between Paul and Foster.