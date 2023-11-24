 Skip to main content
Wild Chris Paul stat in games refereed by Scott Foster goes viral

November 23, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Warriors guard Chris Paul angry at Scott Foster

A new chapter was written Wednesday in the ongoing rivalry between Chris Paul and referee Scott Foster. Paul’s record in Foster-officiated playoff games has since gone viral.

Paul was unceremoniously ejected with seconds to play in the first half of the Warriors-Suns matchup at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

Foster whistled Paul for a foul, which the latter did not agree with. The exchange between the two escalated to the point that Foster issued two technical fouls in quick succession against the 12-time All-Star (video here).

The Warriors lost 123-115 against the Suns after Paul was forced out of the game.

The latest saga in the Paul-Foster beef led NBA reporter Tom Haberstroh to dig into the pair’s history.

Foster has officiated 20 of Paul’s postseason games. Haberstroh discovered that Paul’s teams were favored in 75% of those contests. However, Paul’s teams went on to win just 3 out of the 20 games and lost by an average margin of 11.2 points.

It would be hard to believe that Paul’s record in Foster-officiated postseason games was just a mere coincidence.

Paul was vocal after Wednesday’s game about his issues with Foster being “personal” at this point.

Paul revealed that he even had a meeting that had members of Paul’s family present as well as his former coach Doc Rivers. Those meetings evidently did not clean the slate between Paul and Foster.

