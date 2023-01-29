Patrick Beverley committed savage move during Lakers’ loss

Patrick Beverley will go down in history for his completely savage move on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost 125-121 in overtime against the Boston Celtics. The team was furious over the officials missing a foul committed by the Celtics on LeBron James at the end of regulation.

Beverley even took the extreme step to walk onto the court and show the officials a photo of the foul:

Patrick Beverley really brought a camera out to the floor 😅 pic.twitter.com/7hMugg7BaN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 29, 2023

Beverley got a technical foul for his actions. But he communicated his point.

The officials in the game later admitted they missed the call. That didn’t help the Lakers, but at least the league isn’t trying to insult everyone’s intelligence.

Meanwhile, people are loving what Beverley did.