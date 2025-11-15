Patrick Beverley shares his side after arrest for felony assault

Patrick Beverley is speaking out after being arrested this week on a felony assault charge.

The former NBA guard Beverley was arrested on Friday in Richmond, Tex. Beverley was booked on a charge of Assault on a Family Member/Household Member Impeding Breath of Circulation and released on $40,000 bond later in the day (read the full details here).

Beverley then proceeded to share his side of the story in a series of posts to his X page.

“Please don’t believe everything you see on the internet,” he wrote in an initial post. “Hope all is well Luv.”

A few hours later, Beverley then shared an official statement from his camp.

“Patrick Beverley has no criminal record,” read the statement. “He cares deeply about his little sister – a young lady, a minor. Given that, when he unexpectedly found her alone in the home with an 18-year-old man in the middle of the night, he was understandably concerned, as any brother would be about his sister.

“However, we don’t believe what followed happened the way it’s been described and we look forward to the opportunity to address that in court,” the statement concluded.

Yal Pray for the FamLuv pic.twitter.com/TGORaFzn58 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) November 15, 2025

Beverley, now 37 years old, played in the NBA from 2013-14, making three total All-Defensive teams. After last appearing in the league for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023-24, Beverley spent last season playing professionally in Israel for Hapoel Tel Aviv.

While Beverley indeed had no criminal record prior to his arrest this week, he had a lawsuit filed against him for throwing a ball at an opposing fan during a 2024 incident. Now it appears that Beverley’s arrest had to do with the relationship status of his minor sister.