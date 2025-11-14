Patrick Beverley arrested on a felony assault charge

Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley has gotten himself into some trouble with the law.

Beverley was arrested on Friday in Richmond, Tex. on a felony assault charge, TMZ Sports reported on Friday. The report notes that Beverley was taken into custody at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in Richmond.

Per jail records, Beverley has been charged with Assault on a Family Member/Household Member Impeding Breath of Circulation, which is a third-degree felony. Beverley’s bail was reportedly set at $40,000, which he then posted.

You can read TMZ’s full report on the situation here.

Now 37 years old, Beverley played in the NBA from 2013-24. Best known as an intense defender and role player, Beverley made three All-Defensive teams during his time in the league (including an All-Defensive First Team in 2017). He posted career averages of 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Nicknamed “Pat Bev” and “Mr. 94 Feet,” Beverley played during his NBA career for the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks. Beverley’s very last game in the NBA though was marred by an incident during which he threw a ball at an Indiana Pacers fan during a playoff contest (an episode that Beverley has since been hit with a lawsuit over).

Beverley, who spent last season playing for Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel, has also made a name for himself as a podcaster. Earlier this week, Beverley’s podcast was in the news over some controversial comments made about Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson and his girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion.