Patrick Beverley signs to play for his hometown team

Patrick Beverley is signing with a new team and changing conferences.

Beverley is signing with the Chicago Bulls for the rest of the season. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says the deal is expected to be finalized as soon as Tuesday. Chicago will have to make a roster move to clear space for Beverley.

Beverley was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers to the Orlando Magic as part of the Mo Bamba deal prior to the deadline on February 9. The Magic had no intention of keeping Beverley and quickly waived him.

Beverley received interest from one of his former teams, the LA Clippers, but they decided to go in a different direction. Once that option was off the board, Beverley finalized things with the Bulls.

The Bulls are 26-33. They are two games behind the Toronto Raptors for the 10th spot in the East, which would give them a shot at the postseason.

The Bulls are not expecting to get Lonzo Ball back this season and need to make adjustments. Ayo Dosunmu may end up losing playing time to Beverley, who will be playing for his hometown team.