Clippers could reunite with major fan favorite?

The LA Clippers may be bringing their guy back home.

Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports Thursday that the Clippers have engaged in talks with veteran guard Patrick Beverley. The 34-year-old is currently a free agent after being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers to the Orlando Magic at the deadline and then promptly being waived by Orlando.

Clippers fans love Beverley. He played for the team from 2017 to 2021 and helped oversee a culture shift that netted the Clippers their first conference finals appearance in franchise history in 2021. Beverley also makes sense right now for the Clippers stylistically since he is a fairly low-usage player who is a tremendous point-of-attack defender, a respectable three-point shooter, and a tone-setter with his intense hustle and leadership.

At 32-28 on the season, the Clippers currently have one open roster spot to work with. There have been rumors that they could give it to a much bigger name, but a reunion with Beverley would certainly have its merits as well.