Patrick Beverley trade signals end of Russell Westbrook’s time with Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Patrick Beverley could have a secondary meaning for the team.

The Lakers on Thursday acquired Beverley in a trade with the Utah Jazz for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Not only does Beverley give the team a veteran guard who can shoot threes and play defense, but he could end up replacing Russell Westbrook.

Beverley and Westbrook are longtime rivals, who also play the same position. The Lakers were already considering a Westbrook trade previously, and they likely have more motivation now to make a move.

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha wrote in an article published on Friday that Westbrook is unlikely to be on the Lakers’ active roster come training camp.

“Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely that Westbrook will be off the active roster by the start of training camp, either through a trade or the team sending him home a la the Rockets with John Wall last season, according to a source close to the situation,” Buha reported.

Westbrook is not the kind of player who would want to get paid to sit at home, so he might end up being traded, so long as the Lakers could find a taker.

Not only does the acquisition of Beverley help the team, but so would getting rid of Westbrook.