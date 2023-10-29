Patrick Beverley takes aim at Raptors via social media after win

There are few players in the NBA more prepared to talk trash than Patrick Beverley. The Philadelphia 76ers guard had an incendiary post ready right after his team’s win on Saturday night.

The Sixers outlasted the Toronto Raptors 114-107 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Beverley took some shots against Philadelphia’s opponent even before the game began.

Pat Bev stated in a recent episode of his podcast that he is unafraid of any of the Raptors. He said that none of Toronto’s players are “dogs” whom he would fear in a dark alley brawl. Beverley even name-dropped Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby in his remark.

Are there no dogs in the 6️⃣? pic.twitter.com/sB9r2TBW0h — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) October 23, 2023

The Raptors led early in the first half but unraveled in the third. The Sixers took control thanks to a 35-20 advantage in the quarter.

Beverley doubled down on his diss of the Raptors after the win. He posted a 5-word message on X.

“Like I said. No dogs,” said Beverley.

Like I said. No dogs @PatBevPod — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 29, 2023

Siakam did not have the best night against the Sixers. He took just 8 shots and finished with 11 points and 7 rebounds. Anunoby sat out the contest due to injury.

Beverley played 17 minutes off the bench for the Sixers. He scored just 2 points on 1-of-2 shooting with 5 rebounds and 2 assists. The Sixers guard might be one of the only few players in NBA history to talk some serious trash after such a below-average performance.