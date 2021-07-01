Patrick Beverley tweets apology to Chris Paul over shoving incident

Patrick Beverley had a show of poor sportsmanship during Wednesday’s season-ending loss to the Phoenix Suns that he is now apologizing for.

The LA Clippers guard tweeted at Suns counterpart Chris Paul after the ugly incident in Game 6 where he shoved Paul to the ground from behind during a timeout.

@CP3 emotions got the best of me last night gang. My bad wasn’t meant for you. Congrats on making it to the Finals. Best of Luck — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 1, 2021

Paul torched the Clippers in the second half of the series-clinching win on Wednesday, finishing with a playoff career-high 41 points to earn his first-ever NBA Finals trip. Frustration got the best of Beverley as the game began slipping out of reach for his team. Video of the incident shows that Paul did not even say anything to Beverley to provoke the shove.

The two players had already gotten into it earlier in the series, but Beverley’s shove was totally uncalled-for and a terrible look for a player whose team was getting blown out to end their season. Though it may not stop Beverley from being suspended to start next year, the apology here is at least a start.