Video: Patrick Beverley mocks Chris Paul after flagrant foul

Patrick Beverley mocked Chris Paul for seemingly flopping during Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night.

Beverley was trying to fight through a pick from Deandre Ayton in the third quarter. Paul ended up cutting under Beverley and falling on the ground.

Beverley thought Paul was acting and mocked him for it.

The officials reviewed the play and actually called Beverley for a Flagrant 1 foul, giving Paul three free throws. The Phoenix Suns guard made all three attempts to cut the Clippers’ lead to six at 71-65.

Beverley was later shown apparently making up to Paul. Beverley did not seem to realize that Paul legitimately fell after their collision.