 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 30, 2021

Video: Patrick Beverley ejected for pushing Chris Paul in back during Game 6

June 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Patrick Beverley push Chris Paul

Patrick Beverley was ejected for giving Chris Paul a push in the back late in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals as his Los Angeles Clippers got eliminated from the playoffs on Wednesday.

Paul made a 3-pointer with 5:49 left to give his Phoenix Suns a 118-92 lead. According to ESPN commentator Jeff Van Gundy, Paul said something to Beverley, who responded by pushing Paul in the back.

Beverley was called for a technical foul and ejected. Paul made his technical free throw to increase the Suns’ lead.

Beverley is known for being a pest, especially on the defensive end. He even mocked Paul in Game 5 of the series. This time around, his emotions overcame him and he lost his composure in a moment of poor sportsmanship as his team was being eliminated.

The Suns now await the winner of the Hawks-Bucks series in the NBA Finals.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus