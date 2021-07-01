Video: Patrick Beverley ejected for pushing Chris Paul in back during Game 6

Patrick Beverley was ejected for giving Chris Paul a push in the back late in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals as his Los Angeles Clippers got eliminated from the playoffs on Wednesday.

Paul made a 3-pointer with 5:49 left to give his Phoenix Suns a 118-92 lead. According to ESPN commentator Jeff Van Gundy, Paul said something to Beverley, who responded by pushing Paul in the back.

Patrick Beverley was ejected after shoving Chris Paul from behind. pic.twitter.com/z0GFL1tb6J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2021

Beverley was called for a technical foul and ejected. Paul made his technical free throw to increase the Suns’ lead.

Beverley is known for being a pest, especially on the defensive end. He even mocked Paul in Game 5 of the series. This time around, his emotions overcame him and he lost his composure in a moment of poor sportsmanship as his team was being eliminated.

The Suns now await the winner of the Hawks-Bucks series in the NBA Finals.